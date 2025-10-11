- Park employees have seen a significant uptick in dangerous and illegal behaviors at Yosemite National Park this week during the shutdown of the federal government. The park, which currently has one lone volunteer ranger, is reportedly overrun with squatters, illegal BASE jumpers, and hikers without permits who’ve been cutting the line on Half Dome. [SFGate]
- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins responded to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s statement that the National Guard should come to San Francisco: "We don't need your help here.” Jenkins said that crime has been dropping in the city for the past three years, adding that she wouldn’t hesitate to hold federal authorities accountable if they break the law here. [KGO]
- Mayor Lurie’s office bypassed getting approval from the San Francisco Arts Commission when they launched the “Big Art Loop.” The project, which was funded by billionaire Sid Sijbrandij, will alter the city’s landscape — for better or worse, and not enough people are pushing back on it. [KQED]
- An early morning CHP chase in San Leandro Saturday led to the deaths of the driver and one passenger and serious injuries for a second passenger in the fleeing car; two officers also sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. [KRON4]
- California Highway Patrol officers seized 218 pounds of cannabis when they noticed a "strong odor" during a traffic stop on I-80 in Berkeley Monday evening. [KPIX]
- Two suspects were arrested Thursday in Hayward in connection with a series of violent Berkeley home invasions targeting women. [Bay Area News Group]
- May your Saturday be as refreshing as this orangutan’s at the San Francisco Zoo. [KGO]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist