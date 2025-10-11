Farmers market colors; Club Waziema’s food menu; 10-cent half-pints; up-and-coming musicians; drag and horror; men loving men; Michael Jang and the Giants; honoring Filipino heritage; remembering Salesforce Tower’s architect; and a rare albatross sighting.

Rolling tribute

San Francisco’s cable cars are dressed for Filipino American History Month, wrapped in banners celebrating “Roots, Routes, and Resilience.” The designs trace stories of migration, family, and community through bright portraits and flag motifs that move with the city’s hills.

Created by local Filipino artists in partnership with the San Francisco Arts Commission, the rolling exhibit honors generations who built their lives here — from early farmworkers to modern creatives keeping the culture visible on the move. — SFGov

Red velvet and injera

At Club Waziema on Divisadero, the jukebox plays Metallica and Marvin Gaye while the old jazz stage now holds a pool table. Alongside the drinks, regulars order Ethiopian stews and injera — including an all-you-can-eat veggie combo that’s quietly become the bar’s biggest draw.

Vidhu Priya Chilkuri/Google Reviews

The dishes are served with housemade injera and warm service from owner Nebiat. Once a jazz club called Club Morocco, the space still carries that lived-in glow of neighborhood history and late-night generosity. — KQED

Ten-cent communion

At Berkeley’s Triple Rock Brewing, a small crowd gathers each evening just before 5:10 pm, dimes in hand. For ten minutes, half-pints go for ten cents — a nod to the 510 area code.

The bartender picks a different beer each day, and regulars like “Bar Momma” Linda Wardlaw make sure to keep a dime tucked somewhere safe. The bar fills up fast, with neighbors lingering over pints and conversation. — KPIX

Living architecture

Argentine-born architect Cesar Pelli reshaped skylines around the world, from Kuala Lumpur to San Francisco. His son Rafael Pelli — now a noted architect himself — remembers his father’s joy of sharing his work and teaching others.

The Salesforce Tower, Pelli’s final gift to San Francisco, embodied his belief that architecture should breathe with the people who use it. — KGO

Giants and film

Photographer Michael Jang and his family began making the trip to Giants games the year Candlestick Park opened in 1960, and he picked up a camera soon after — a nine-year-old chasing the thrill of a new city team and the glow of stadium lights. He still remembers the chill off the Bay during the 1962 World Series and the sweep of the crowd when Mays took the field.

Michael Jang/Instagram

This time, decades later, it was his own name shining on the Jumbotron — a small hometown salute to a life spent watching and documenting the city's growth alongside its team. His photos carry that same pulse of San Francisco pride, a record of baseball and belonging caught in silver grain. — Michael Jang

Hidden gestures

Loving II: More Photographic History of Men in Love, 1850s–1950s gathers quiet, everyday moments of affection between men across a century. Discovered in attics, flea markets, and forgotten albums, the images trace small acts of tenderness that endured despite the world outside.

'Loving II: More Photographic History of Men in Love'/Facebook

On Wednesday, October 15, authors Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell will share the collection with a visual slideshow, conversation, and book signing at the San Francisco Main Library. — SF Public Library

Rising sounds

August Lee Stevens, B DeVeaux, and Naima Nascimento, a trio of young musicians from the Oakland Rising collective, are making waves with their mix of piano, vocals, and violin. The trio, who first gained fame performing at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and later at the Kennedy Center, will headline the Oakland Grown: Student Art & Music Festival at the Oakland Museum of California on October 25, bringing their signature energy and experience back to the Bay Area.

Each brings a unique story: Stevens’ classical training, DeVeaux’s songwriting from childhood, and Nascimento’s early start at Big Sur Fiddle Camp. — The Oaklandside

Autumn stages

Theater season is waking up across the Bay, with new shows and returning favorites ready to pull audiences in. October kicks off with Alameda’s Vau de Vire returning to the Gold Rush circus in The Soiled Dove.

Misfit Cabaret/Facebook

Misfit Cabaret stirs ghosts and drag in Ghosted, Marga Gomez digs into memories in her autobiographical Spanish Stew, Terror Vault’s Hexed twists horror and lust through the old SF Mint, and Golden Thread presents the intimate journey of five women in Pilgrimage. — 48 Hills

The colors of fall

October at the Castro Farmers’ Market brings a mix of fall produce: bright orange persimmons, split pomegranates, and a variety of heirloom apples. Stalls are full of winter squash, artichokes, and leafy greens, all in deep, appealing colors.

Ken’s Top Notch Produce/Facebook

Farmers like Allard and Arata bring years of experience to their rows, while Ken’s Top Notch comes from Fresno with particularly juicy fruits. The last market of the season will be on November 19. Wednesdays, 3–7 pm, at 270 Noe Street, off Market. — SF Bay Times

Albatross off the coast

A small group of birders on a weekend tour near Bodega Canyon got an unexpected visitor: a waved albatross, normally found near the Galapagos. With a wingspan nearing eight feet and a bright yellow bill, the critically endangered bird circled the boat for nearly an hour, giving everyone a close look.

Locals cheered and snapped photos, amazed by the size and rarity of the sighting — the first recorded north of Costa Rica. — The Press Democrat

Image: Terror Vault’s Hexed/Facebook

