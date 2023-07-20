The first reported North Beach shooting in years was in late April near “strip club row,” and SFPD has now arrested four suspects, one of whom was also shot during the incident.

When we reported in late April on a late-night shooting in North Beach where one person was killed and four others injured, we noted it was the “first reported shooting in North Beach in possibly six years.” Two days later, SFPD reported the victim who died was 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City, and that an arrest had been made. The arrest suspect, 22-year-old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland, was not difficult to find, because he was also shot in the incident. Police determined was an attempted armed robbery of two 24-year-old men from Sacramento who were also both shot.

Now an even fuller picture is coming into view. KTVU reports that SFPD arrested three more suspects in this case on Tuesday: 22-year-old Nikeosi Jackson of San Francisco, 21-year-old Jeremiah Thomas of Suisun City, and 20-year-old, Marilyn Sahagun-Lopez of Oakland.

SFPD said in a Thursday morning press release that “On July 18, 2023, with the help of the Oakland Police Department and Solano County Sheriff’s Department Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, SFPD investigators served the warrants in San Francisco, Oakland, Suisun City and Roseville, California.”

All three were booked on some combination of charges including attempted homicide, attempted robbery, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activities.

This remains an active investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Kevin Y. via Yelp