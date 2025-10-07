The San Francisco Giants finished their season nine days ago, but neighbors who live near Oracle Park say the ballpark has been blasting its bright-white flood lights as late as 4:30 am, and wreaking havoc on their sleep schedule.

The San Francisco Giants’ 2025 season has been over for a week and a half now. Which makes it all the more curious that Mission Local ran a story Monday that the Oracle Park lights have been shining very brightly as late as 3 or 4 am, and in fact, the floodlights atop the park were on seemingly at full blast as recently as this past Friday morning at 3 am. And the park’s neighbors, understandably, are baffled and at wit's end over the late-night, bright-light intrusion.

The San Francisco Giants' season is over. But the stadium's big lights are still on — sometimes very late or even all night.



A montage of neighbors' photos can be seen in the above tweet, taken by South Beach resident Daniel Conrad, who lives right near the park. “I took the photos at 11:35 pm; 1:27 am; and 4:31 am,” he wrote in July to the Port of San Francisco, which has jurisdiction over Oracle Park. “The lights are very bright.”

Of course, July was during baseball season, though the late-night light blasts have continued since the season ended. But there are other non-baseball events that happen at the park, like private rentals, or a Cirque du Soleil residency that’s coming up there this November through January.

Still, rules apply. Mission Local dug up the Giants' Oracle Park lease, which is quite lengthy. But it also says that “Tenant shall turn off the primary sports lights within a reasonable time after the public has exited the Ballpark following night games and other nighttime events. Thereafter, lighting shall be limited to the minimum reasonably necessary for clean-up of the Ballpark.”

Image: Port of San Francisco

The late-night lights have apparently only become an issue for neighbors over the last two years. That happens to coincide with the Giants’ installation of the wild and jazzy new LED lighting system the team put in prior to the 2024 baseball season.

And that’s right about when people started complaining. Mission Local obtained a June 2024 warning letter that the Port of San Francisco sent to ballpark management.

“The Port has received multiple complaints from the community regarding the schedule of the primary sports lights at the Ballpark,” a Port property manager wrote. “Pursuant to Exhibit F of the Lease, the primary sports lights shall be turned off within a reasonable timeframe after the public has exited the Ballpark following night games and other nighttime events. While cleanup of the Ballpark is required, the Port does not agree the above is a reasonable timeframe for the primary sports lights to remain on, specifically between the hours of midnight to 5AM.”

Image: Port of San Francisco

To which Giants chief legal officer Jack Bair responded, “there were a few occasions earlier this season where the primary sports lighting was left on overnight. The lights were replaced this year and my colleagues indicated that the full lighting remained on overnight when individual lights were being calibrated.”

Notably, that statement does not seem to indicate much remorse or willingness to alter arrangements. But Bair did sound more flexible in his response to Mission Local when they asked him for comment.

“We are happy to follow-up with the source of the complaint to better understand the specific light or lights that are of concern and see if any adjustments can be made to our house lighting without compromising the safety of staff who work overnight,” Bair told that outlet.

This is not the same kind of NIMBY complaining as people who move in to a nightclub district and complain about the noise, or move to the Mission and complain about the fireworks. Sure, if you lived near Oracle Park, you would expect some occasional late-night fireworks on a Friday night if the Giants won the game on a walk-off.

But these late-night light blasts seem like a newly created problem that may be correlated with the recently installed lighting system. We’ll see if pressure from neighbors is able to shed some light on Oracle Park management to keep a less brutal floodlight schedule.

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Grant McCray #58 and Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate after winning at Oracle Park on September 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)