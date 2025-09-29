Giants president Buster Posey has decided that .500 baseball is not going to cut it in the same division as the star-studded Dodgers, firing manager Bob Melvin Monday morning just as the Giants wrapped up their 2025 season.

If anyone even noticed, your San Francisco Giants ended their 2025 season Sunday with a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. That left them with a very average 81-81 record for the year. Meanwhile, their NL West rivals LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres are off to the playoffs, while the Giants will sit home and have now missed the playoffs in eight of their last nine seasons.

That is not good enough for Giants team president Buster Posey. NBC Sports reports that on Monday morning, the Giants fired manager Bob Melvin, who has posted a ho-hum 161-163 record over his two seasons managing the team.

The San Francisco Giants announce they have dismissed manager Bob Melvin.



"After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team," Posey said in a statement. "The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward."

Melvin was an easy guy to root for, being a Menlo Park native who once played for the Giants (1986-88). His managing career peaked in the 2010s when he took the Oakland A’s to the playoffs six times. But he never clicked with these Giants to make them a consistently winning team.

Sure, they had a few winning streaks here and there this season, but this year's Giants were a Jekyll and Hyde team that swung between being good and being totally lousy. They swung for the fences with a June trade for the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers when they were 11 games above .500. And then they appeared to be giving up on the season when they traded closer Camilo Doval a month and a half later after losing six straight games at home. A late August/early September hot streak gave the team Wild Card hope, which ultimately fizzled.

Buster Posey when asked about Bruce Bochy:



"I don't know what his status is yet... I haven't heard.

I'm sorry I can't speak on that." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 29, 2025



The rumors are inevitably swirling that the Giants could bring back Bruce Bochy, who guided us to three championships between 2010-14, before he retired in 2019. Bochy then went right back to managing the Texas Rangers in 2023, and won a World Series for them that year. Bochy’s Rangers contract has now expired, so he is technically available, though could re-up with the team.

I’m not sure if another nostalgia shot is the right direction for this team. And one would hope Posey does a little broader of a search for a replacement, no matter how much the fans clamor to just hire Bruce Bochy and just pretend it's 2012 all over again.

Image: PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 16: Manager Bob Melvin #6 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 16, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 6-5. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)