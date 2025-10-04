- Mission businessman and avid Trump supporter Leonard Lacayo has been accused of defrauding numerous clients by pretending to be an attorney specializing in immigration services. He’s been sued by City Attorney David Chiu three times and was recently fined $600,000 for continuing to give law advice without a license or qualifications despite a 2017 court injunction. [Mission Local]
- A speed camera in SF’s South Beach neighborhood generates nearly 25 percent of the city’s tickets — over 4,000 per month. The camera’s location on Bryant between Second and Third streets is in a prime location to nab cars zipping off I-80 while ignoring the 25 mph speed limit sign. [Chronicle]
- Convicted serial killer and rapist David Misch, 64, will soon go on trial for the 1988 murder of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht in Hayward. Charges had been previously dismissed, but fingerprints obtained at the scene of Garecht's disappearance were recently linked to Misch. [Bay Area News Group]
- Conservative influencer Nick Sortor, 27, of Washington, DC, was arrested during a protest outside the ICE facility in Portland Friday, which Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon called “potential viewpoint discrimination.” [CNN]
Hey @PortlandPolice: you made a big freaking mistake.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025
You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets
You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong.… pic.twitter.com/Dz8oJ3V8NP
- A TikToker who was the lone witness to climber Balin Miller’s fatal fall on El Capitan inadvertently live-streamed the incident, which he turned over to investigators. [Chronicle]
- Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara, who was taken by ICE in June while covering a protest in Atlanta, has been deported to El Salvador, but he said he’s “ready to continue working twice as hard from my country.” [Associated Press]
- Billy Joe Agan, also known as Oakland-based artist Pemex and co-owner of Thee Stork Club, has created a nationwide program pairing real artists with club promoters after his vocal stance against AI-generated art recently made headlines. [KPIX]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist