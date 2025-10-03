- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is blaming repeat drug offenses on San Francisco judges, saying too many criminals are released pre-trial enabling them to reoffend after blowing off court dates. The SF Bar Association argues that Jenkins is creating a hostile environment for judges who must follow state law with their sentencing. [Chronicle]
- In a related matter, a small group of protesters gathered outside City Hall Friday prior to a hearing for Troy McAlister, demanding a tougher sentence. McAlister, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed 27-year-old Hanako Abe and 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt on New Year’s Eve in 2020, has a long rap sheet of prior offenses, and they say, he poses a threat to the public. [Chronicle]
- In response to a Chronicle columnist who called booing at the mayor “political violence,” Tim Redmond argues that many of the mayor’s policies result in various forms of violence against the city’s most vulnerable. [48Hills]
- The Sierra Nevada mountain range received its first sprinkling of snow of the season Friday; the slopes aren't set to open until late November. [KRON4]
- Residents in the East Bay city of Antioch are being advised to dump any standing water in their yards, as an invasive mosquito known as the “yellow fever” mosquito has been located in the area for several months and was spotted this week following the rain. [KPIX]
National:
- A lawsuit has been filed against Subaru and Toyota over a faulty 12-volt battery installed in their Solterra and bZ4x electric vehicles. The suit claims the battery typically needs to be replaced in just a few months — or less than 10,000 miles, and the companies were aware of the problem before they put the vehicles on the market. [AutoBlog]
- Project 2025 architect Russell Vought was depicted as “the Reaper” in the bizarre AI-generated video that Trump posted on Thursday night. [Huffington Post]
Dems: How can we make Russ Vought famous? He's somewhat obscure, certainly compared to Elon— David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 3, 2025
Trump: Check out this epic meme where my close personal friend Russ Vought is the grim reaper https://t.co/eJbYWXstUi pic.twitter.com/1En1vV2Gwv
- NASA briefly lost track of a research probe that was launched from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in New Mexico Thursday, which ended up crash-landing on a Texas farm. [BBC]
- The creator of the animated Netflix series Dead End: Paranormal Park, which ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2023, has had to go into hiding after Elon Musk publicly targeted him over the protagonist in the show being transgender. [Variety]
Video of the Day:
In the mid-1960s — long before hip-hop came into being, Oakland youth were revolutionizing freestyle dance, coined Oakland Boogaloo. [via West Coast Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist