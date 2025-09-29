Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith might just be the opening act for the reopening of the newly renovated Castro Theatre, as the singer teased a Tuesday announcement with a Monday TikTok post.

Sam Smith posted a TikTok video Monday showing themself walking in front of the historic Castro Theatre and looking up at the "Coming Soon" message on the marquis, teasing that they have an announcement coming Tuesday.





Smith was in San Francisco earlier this month shooting a music video, which was noted by a number of locals who spotted Smith and their entourage at places like Twin Peaks Tavern, and Smith was spotted by the SFMTA riding a Muni bus.

And as the Chronicle noted, Smith has a special place in their heart for the Castro neighborhood, saying during a 2023 Chase Center appearance, "I first came here to San Francisco when I was 20 years old. I was a very confused queer kid."

Smith added, "This city made me feel so at home when I was younger."

We learned last week that the historic movie palace will be reborn as The Castro, dropping the "Theatre" part, when it reopens in February 2026.

Formerly a full-time movie theater that occasionally hosted drag and other stage performances, the 103-year-old Castro will re-emerge as both a concert and movie venue, with tiered platforms on the orchestra level in addition to removable seats.

Management company and concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment has overseen the $41 million renovation of the historic theater, which includes new electrical and sound systems.

This post will be updated when we have confirmation of Smith's announcement.