Local:
- BART says it is adding more cars to trains to accommodate increased ridership. Yellow line trains traveling from Antioch to SFO will go from eight to nine cars, and other lines will now run eight-car trains at peak hours. [NBC Bay Area]
- State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins has bowed out of the 2026 race for governor of California. She could have been both the state's first female and first LGBTQ governor, but this just opens more of the field for another female candidate, Katie Porter. [Chronicle]
- Seven weeks after its grand opening and subsequent, unfortunate kitchen fire, Original Joe's Walnut Creek is back open for business. [East Bay Times]
National:
- The state of Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a plan to send 200 National Guard troops into Portland for no reason. Defense Pete Hegseth sent a memo to Governor Tina Kotek authorizing the use of the Oregon National Guard, and now Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield argues in the suit that President Trump lacks the authority to federalize the Guard to protect a single federal building. [KPIX]
- A federal government shutdown, spurred by Democrats seeking an extension of Obamacare tax credits, is looming, and it remains fairly murky who would shoulder most of the blame this time if one takes place. [CNN]
- OpenAI announced new parental controls for ChatGPT on Monday, following uproar over a wrongful death suit over a California teen's suicide. [KPIX]
Video:
- In honor of the approaching Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival, here's a preview of one of the fine artists who'll be performing this year (Saturday at 1:15 pm), the phenomenal, Grammy-winning Samara Joy, whose vocal stylings are reminiscent of the great jazz singers of a few generations back, including Sarah Vaughan.
Photo by Emma/Unsplash