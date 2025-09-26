Closed for renovations since February 2024, the Castro Theatre has just announced it will be reopening in February 2026, as operators Another Planet plan to have their $41 million overhaul completed by then.

Last we had heard about the Castro Theatre, which has been closed for more than a year and a half as new management Another Planet Entertainment (APE) completes extensive renovations, the operators said they would be accepting new bookings in March 2026. That’s behind the original remodeling schedule that pegged the theater’s reopening as coming in June 2025, as apparent PG&E power hookup complications left APE’s Castro Theatre project manager Margaret Casey pleading to the Castro Merchants Association this past February, "If anyone knows anything about PG&E, give us a call."

But what’s this? The Castro Theatre’s website now says “The Castro Returning February 2026.” And that appears to be the new branding of the venue, dropping "Theatre" from its name, to officially go by The Castro for APE booking purposes.



And a Thursday Instagram post from the theater’s official account declares “Shows announcing soon.”

The Bay Area Reporter checked in and confirmed the Castro says it's reopening in February 2026. That publication notes that the original $15 million renovation of the theater has now grown to a cost of $41 million, but those renovations are apparently near completion.

APE spokesperson David Perry said in a statement to the Bay Area Reporter, “Curtain up and light the lights. We are thrilled that Another Planet continues to fulfill its promise and bring jobs and economic vibrancy to the Castro.”

The Bay Area Reporter also got a quote from the district’s supervisor Rafeal Mandelman. "The neighborhood has been waiting for this for a long time," Mandelman told that paper. "Businesses that have struggled since COVID should benefit from an increase in foot traffic, and I think patrons will be impressed with the improvements to the venue itself."

APE has also posted open positions on its employment page for Bar Manager and Operations & House Manager positions at the Castro Theatre.

There are still a couple somewhat controversial loose ends, with the adjacent Castro Coffee Shop and Castro Nail Salon shops still facing possible eviction and displacement over use of their storefronts by the new and expanded theater. Both businesses are still open, though their current leases have expired and have not been renewed.

Still, it will be exciting for the neighborhood should the Castro Theatre finally be reactivated by the declared opening date of February 2026. While the new Castro Theatre will have temporary and removable seating that has film buffs quite displeased with the arrangement, do recall that the theater will also now have a liquor license and cocktail bar, its elaborate, gilded ceiling restored, and hopefully, its classic neon marquee sign functioning again.

Image: Steven Bracco via Hoodline