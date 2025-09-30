- A harbor porpoise has been spotted swimming around in the Napa River in the Oxbow area, in a first sighting of its kind since 2007. The porpoise swam up from the Bay and doesn't appear in distress, and will not likely swim back as long as food is plentiful in the area. [Bay Area News Group]
- Bay Area fans are jubilant about the selection of Bad Bunny for the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LX. [ABC 7]
- Four suspects were arrested on suspicion of stealing mail in Los Altos Altos, thanks to a vigilant neighbor. [NBC Bay Area]
- La Cigale, the new restaurant in Glen Park, joins Elena's in West Portal among those that are upsetting neighbors because of their live-fire cooking, which is causing smoke in the neighborhood. [Chronicle]
- The 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla that belonged to the singer D4vd in Los Angeles, had probably been dead for weeks before her decomposing remains were discovered at a Hollywood tow yard on September 9. [People]
- The Ninth Circuit has refused to rehear a case in which the City of San Diego's ban on yoga classes in public parks and on beaches was struck down on First Amendment grounds. [NBC San Diego]
- A second victim, a house painter who had been in the US for twenty years, has died after last week's shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas. [New York Times]
