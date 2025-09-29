The NFL made the bold decision to book Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny for this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show when the game is played in Santa Clara, and suffice it to say conservative pundits are apoplectic.

There's no denying the immense popularity of Bad Bunny, who is one of the most-streamed artists both globally and in the US, and who at age 31 has sold millions of records and was named Artist of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday night, he was announced as the performer for this year's NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, and because he sings and raps almost entirely in Spanish and has been critical of the Trump adminisration, Trump World is losing its mind.

Bad Bunny announced just two weeks ago that he was skipping the US on his current "Debí tirar más fotos World Tour" due to fear of ICE raids outside his concert venues, telling fans that they should come to Puerto Rico for his month-long residency there, if they want to see him perform.

He earlier posted in an Instagram video in June that he was angery about ICE raids in Puerto Rico, saying that the government should be "leaving these people working here alone."

Then, just before the Super Bowl announcement Sunday, Bad Bunny hinted online about the booking, saying, "After discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States."

The reaction has been predictable and swift from the MAGA camp, as Bay Area News Group reports, with conservative pundits like Robby Starbuck blasting the NFL for its "political" choice, and saying that Bad Bunny "was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message."

Podcaster Benny Johnson posted to X Sunday, calling Bad Bunny a "Massive Trump hater" and saying, "The NFL is self-destructing year after year."

Trump himself hasn't yet commented on the Super Bowl Halftime selection, but he did post to Truth Social on Sunday while clearly watching football, saying, "Hard to watch the new NFL kickoff. It’s wrong on every level. They should end it, immediately. Bad for the game of football!"

But he likely won't be able to keep his mouth shut when the Super Bowl actually happens.

As the Daily Beast notes, as part of the MAGA "meltdown" over this, conservative journalist Owen Shroyer suggested on X that the NFL ought to select a white band instead, such as Trump-loving Creed, Coldplay, or Maroon 5.

Young voters and especially young voters of color should further be alienated by Trump World assuming this anti-Bad Bunny campaign continues.

The Super Bowl's Bay Area Host Committee president and CEO Zaileen Janmohamed issued a statement Sunday about the pick, saying, "We are confident that Bad Bunny will deliver an unforgettable experience for fans in Levi’s Stadium and watching globally. This selection further amplifies the Bay Area’s position as a premier destination for world-class events, and we look forward to a spectacular show that showcases the unique spirit and diversity of our region."

The Super Bowl will be played at Levi's Stadium on February 6, 2026.

Top image: Bad Bunny attends the "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)