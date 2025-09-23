Local:
- A UPS worker in Richmond was crushed to death by a set of falling packages inside of a cargo trailer, and Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident. The accident actually took place on Sunday, and the victim has been identified as Richmond resident Shelma Reyna Guerrero. [NBC Bay Area]
- After a part of Highway 1 was shut down by a rock slide in February 2024, Caltrans has announced that stretch finally has a reopening date, but it’s still going to be quite a while. Caltrans says the stretch at Regent’s Slide near Lucia won’t be open again until March 2026, but finally having a date is a sigh of relief for the Big Sur hospitality industry. [Bay Area News Group]
- Palantir CEO Alex Karp took a break from helping ICE illegally round up immigrants told a conference that young people can’t have social lives if they want to be successful. “I’ve never met someone really successful who had a great social life at 20,” Karp told the Economic Club of Chicago. “If that’s what you want, that’s what you want, that’s great, but you’re not going to be successful and don’t blame anyone else.” [KRON4]
National:
- Trump addressed the United Nations in a rambling, hour-long speech in which he falsely claimed he had ended seven wars, and told his fellow world leaders, "I am really good at this stuff," and "Your countries are going to hell." [BBC]
- Ryan Routh, the suspect in the second assassination attempt of Trump on a golf course, was found guilty on all counts — and then promptly attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen. [ABC News]
- Major League Baseball will implement the “robot umpires" to call balls and strikes starting in 2026, and teams will get two challenges per game in which they can use the data in replay challenges. [ESPN]
Video:
- A bunch of people thought today was going to be the Rapture (there are still a few more hours in the day!). The folks at Bay Area Nostalgia point out that some kook named Harold Camping similarly predicted the Rapture would happen on May 21, 2011, and spent millions of dollars to put billboards announcing this all over Oakland. The Rapture did not happen, and Camping was debilitated by a stroke about a month later.
I read that there’s another Rapture scheduled for today (9/23) so was reminiscing about when Howard Camping put these billboards up all over Oakland pic.twitter.com/vMdFutX3Je— Bay area nostalgia (@professorbay) September 23, 2025
Image: Bixby Bridge on highway 1 near the rocky Big Sur coastline of the Pacific Ocean California, USA (Getty Images)