More winter storms bring more rockslides/landslides and closures to Highway 1 in Big Sur, which has barely seen a winter without one. A fresh slide late last week just south of the Big Creek Bridge extended an already existing closure, and Caltrans is currently allowing twice-daily local convoys of vehicles through the site for supply runs at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. [X/CaltransD5]
An SF Department of Public Works truck sheared off a fire hydrant in UN Plaza Monday, causing flooding that went into the Civic Center BART Station. The water didn't get immediately turned off, and one of the station entrances had to be temporarily closed. [Mission Local / KPIX]
A major police presence followed a rollover crash around 4 a.m. Tuesday on I-880 near 66th Avenue in Oakland. One woman involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. [KTVU]
San Mateo County supervisors are meeting today to discuss rules surrounding where autonomous vehicles will be able to operate in the county. [NBC Bay Area]
Bay Area rock acts Santana and the Counting Crows are going on tour together this summer, and they'll make a stop at Shoreline on August 27. [Bay Area News Group]
Be aware that scams tend to peak this time of year on online dating apps, because singles amp up their use of the apps around Valentine's Day. [KPIX]
After the Super Bowl, Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea went to a Vegas wedding chapel and got married. [The Cut]
—
Tuesday Morning Topline: Highway 1 In Big Sur Closed Once Again By Rockslide