- Tuesday was officially San Francisco's hottest day of the year, hitting 88 degrees downtown at 2 pm. Were you stuck working all day? Yeah me too. [Chronicle]
- The ICE recruitment strategy for new agents includes materials that are filled with white nationalist messaging and imagery, experts say. [KQED]
- Larry Richard Bunke, the Petaluma man who was convicted for the beating death of this wife in 1982, was just denied parole for the 14th time. [Bay City News]
- SF Rec & Parks is continuing to scope out new locations for pickleball courts, as demand for them grows, despite neighbors often complaining about the noise the sport creates. [NBC Bay Area]
- Those California zero-emissions stickers that let you drive in the carpool lane expire in seven days. [Berkeleyside]
- The Giants were officially eliminated from the postseason last night after blowing a five-run lead against the Cardinals. [Chronicle]
- Some guerilla public art that appeared on the National Mall in DC on Tuesday, a pair of faux bronze statues of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands, with a plaque acknowledging "Friendship Month," was removed as of Wednesday morning. [New York Times]
