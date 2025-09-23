A Sacramento man who was arrested last week for firing a gun at the headquarters of a local ABC television affiliate — in the wake of the Jimmy Kimmel/Charlie Kirk controversy — apparently had written messages critical of the Trump administration, and made a note to himself about doing something "scary."

Not long after a drive-by shooting Friday at ABC10's headquarters in Sacramento, we learned that a local man had been arrested. On Sunday, we learned the suspect's name — he is 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez Santana of Sacramento, and he was identified by his vehicle. He was also re-arrested on Saturday by the FBI, about four hours after making bail, and now possibly faces both state and federal charges.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting, but the station headquarters was occupied at the time, and a bullet hole was visible in its front window.

The immediate question went to motive — was Hernandez Santana a MAGA guy who wanted to punish ABC for being the home of Jimmy Kimmel, perhaps, after he made comments about how Republicans were looking to cast blame for Charlie Kirk's shooting? Or was he, like many liberals, appalled by the free-speech implications of ABC silencing Kimmel?

As Bay Area News Group reports, via Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, investigators allegedly found an anti-Trump book in Hernandez Santana's car, as well as a handwritten note that said, "For hiding Epstein and ignoring red flags." The note also reportedly mentioned FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and suggested that they were "next."

Investigators also reportedly found a calendar note stuck to the suspect's refrigerator at his home, indicating Friday's date, September 19, and the phrase, "Do the next scary thing."

Hernandez Santana was charged Monday in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, negligent use of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building. And in federal court he's been charged with interfering with a federally licensed station, and discharging a firearm within a school zone.

According to the DA, Hernandez Santana "was also looking at other places" as potential targets for violence, and the shooting appears to have been politically motivated.

Hernandez Sanata's defense attorney, Mark Reichel, says his client is "innocent unless and until he is found otherwise," and he expects that the Trump Department of Justice will use the case to make an example of Hernandez Santana's politics.

"I am certain the Trump administration and his DOJ dislikes his political posts on social media, and they will take any opportunity to take a state crime committed by someone who is considered ‘liberal’ and make it a federal offense to use it as political fodder for their never ceasing attempts to demonize those who disagree with the President’s policies," Reichel said, per Bay Area News Group.

A legal expert, Michael Wise, told KPIX last week that he was surprised by the FBI's involvement, given the minor nature of the federal charges, and suggested that regardless the state charges would carry far more serious potential sentences.

Hernandez Santana's Xitter account, which remains live, has been seized upon by Trump supporters for its litany of anti-Trump posts, including one from last Thursday in which he asks "Where is a good heart attack when we need it the most?? Please Join in my thoughts and prayers for the physical demise of our fearful leader."

Where is a good heart attack when we need it the most?? Please Join in my thoughts and prayers for the physical demise of our fearful leader. — Al Hernandez Santana (@AlHSantana) September 18, 2025

Also, on Friday, presumably not long before he allagedly took a shot at ABC10's headquarters building, Hernandez Santana posted about a Republican congressman calling Charlie Kirk the "13th apostle," writing, "This is Blasphemy. can't believe these Republicans sucking up to their own twisted show."

As the New York Times reports, Hernandez Santana is a retired lobbyist in Sacramento who spent 20 years working as a legislative advocate for health care, tribal, and labor interests. He is a Puerto Rico-born Army veteran who got his law degree from the former UC Hastings, now University of California Law San Francisco.

Previously: Shots Reportedly Fired at ABC Affiliate In Sacramento