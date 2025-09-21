- Residents in seven Bay Area counties will soon have $2.3 million in medical debt erased, thanks to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Saratoga. The church is taking part in an eight-week fundraiser in partnership with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, which most notably partnered with Jon Oliver of Last Week Tonight in 2016 under the previous name RIP Medical Debt. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Department of Defense released a memo Friday tightening up media access to the Pentagon, including prohibiting journalists from quoting unnamed military sources. Additionally, all media entering the Pentagon must send their stories covering the US military to officials for approval prior to publishing, including unclassified information. [CBS News]
- Daniel Patrick Rodriguez Jr., 42, who is suspected of fatally stabbing Robert Paul Byrd II, 35, in an SF crosswalk on September 10 while Byrd was walking his child to school, pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges Friday. A physical fight reportedly broke out between the two when they brushed shoulders in the crosswalk, and bystanders had to pull them apart before Rodriguez broke away and allegedly stabbed Byrd once in the chest. [Chronicle]
- Sacramento police arrested Anibal Hernandezsantana of Sacramento in connection to Friday’s shooting at the ABC10 news station; he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm. [KRON4]
- More than 500 cars took part in Saturday’s epic Lowrider Parade in the Mission — San Francisco’s first official lowrider parade. [Bay Area TV]
- The South Bay city of Milpitas is expanding its SMART (Simple, Mobile, Access to Reliable Transit) program, an on-demand rideshare service for transit-dependent residents, by 50% thanks to a $2.77 million grant from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. [Bay Area News Group]
- Justino Lopez-Perez, 31, of Bay Point, Erickson Melendez, 23, of Concord, and a third unidentified suspect were charged Friday in connection to the shooting of three people in a Concord parking garage Tuesday night. [KTVU]
