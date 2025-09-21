Local leaders are launching the Stand Together Bay Area Fund, which will provide living expenses to families of local immigrants who’ve been deported or detained by ICE. Applicants can sign up through the SF-based Mission Asset Fund.

As the Chronicle reports, San Francisco Mayor Lurie, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, and dozens of other Bay Area leaders announced the launch of the fund on Friday, which will be overseen by the nonprofit, San Francisco Foundation. Their goal is to raise $10 million — the foundation pledged $2 million, and the rest of the funds will be collected from private groups, such as corporations, individuals, and charities, as Bay City News reports. The foundation has raised an estimated half a million dollars so far, according to the foundation’s CEO, Fred Blackwell.

“The tactics being used in this country — arrests, raids and fear-based policies — are not just cruel, they are un-American,” Lurie said.

“This fund will help keep a roof over people’s heads,” he continued. “It will put food on the table. It will ease the burden for people who are being targeted, and it will send a clear message that San Francisco and the Bay Area will not turn our backs on our neighbors.”

Per the Chronicle, Alameda County supervisors Elisa Márquez and Nikki Fortunato Bas have pledged $50,000 each, once approved.

“When even one family member is detained, it’s not just a household that suffers; caregivers are lost, small businesses are disrupted, children miss school, and the ripple effects strain our entire local economy,” said Márquez.

All immigrants who qualify will be accepted, per the Chronicle.

Image: San Francisco Foundation/Facebook