Our thoughts certainly go out to the family of 35-year-old Robert Byrd II, who was stabbed and killed last Wednesday afternoon at Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, just outside of Commodore Sloat Elementary School. Byrd was reportedly picking up his eight-year-old son from school when the 4:35 pm stabbing happened in the intersection last Wednesday, and you’ve got to feel for that young son who had to witness his father’s killing.

SFPD was able to locate and arrest the suspect, 42-year-old Daniel Patrick Rodriguez, who was found some 170 miles away Friday morning in Tuolumne County.

“A father who was walking across the street with his son was fatally stabbed in the crosswalk after getting into an altercation with the suspect,” interim SFPD Chief Paul Yep said at a Friday news conference after the arrest, according to KRON4. "I know this case has been particularly disturbing to the community, and parents, and students."

The suspect Rodriguez has been in SFPD custody since his arrest Friday, though DA Brooke Jenkins’s office has not yet charged him.

“We do ask for your patience in allowing us to review all of the evidence that still needs to be collected,” DA Brooke Jenkins said in a statement to KRON4. “We do still have outstanding witness interviews that need to happen so that we can make a comprehensive decision about what to do going forward.”

The stabbing apparently followed some sort of yet-unknown altercation between Byrd and the accused stabber.

Now KTVU reports that a GoFundMe to support Byrd’s family has been established, and has now raised more than $61,000 of its $80,000 goal,

“Robert was a devoted father, a loving son, and a joyful presence to everyone who knew him. Family and friends remember him as someone who brought laughter and warmth wherever he went, a person who took life seriously but always found ways to share joy,” that campaign says. “His greatest love was his son, who was holding his hand in the moments before this tragedy occurred.”

The GoFundMe says its proceeds “will go directly to his family to provide financial support as they navigate this excruciating and heartbreaking loss.”

