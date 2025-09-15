- With the help of BART police, one suspect was detained in connection with a Sunday evening shooting in SF's Tenderloin. The shooting happened in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Turk Street, and the victim's condition is not known. [KPIX]
- Two men have been charged with attempted robbery and murder in connection with last week's shootout at Eddy's Cash 4 Gold in Oakland. Deshawn Tyson, 26, and Charles Gaston III, 28, have been charged in the killings of their associates, Devinelle Broussard, 30, and Dennis Oyewole, 25, who died in the shootout with store staff. [KTVU]
- The deadline to apply for the job of San Francisco Police Chief was last week, and the city received 34 applications from around the country. But among them was not Interim Police Chief Paul Yep, who we now learn is not seeking to stay in the role permanently. [Chronicle]
- The FBI says that Utah native Tyler Robinson, accused of killing Charlie Kirk, had an "obsession" with the conservative commentator. The FBI also says there is DNA evidence linking Robinson to the gun that shot Kirk. [ABC News]
- Workers of different kinds have lost their jobs in recent days over their public comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, including journalists like MSNBC's Matthew Dowd. [Associated Press]
- Elon Musk's xAI laid off around 500 data annotators, or so-called generalist AI "tutors" for the chatbot Grok on Friday, calling it a "strategic pivot" as the startup hires more specialist tutors in specific areas. [Chronicle]
- As China prepares for trade talks with Trump this week, they've just accused Nvidia of violating their antimonopoly laws. [KPIX]
Photo by Vincent Yuan