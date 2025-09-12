- A suspect has been arrested and identified in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and authorities revealed that he had engraved messages on his shell casings. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson allegedly admitted to committing the killing to a family friend, and had inscribed messages on bullets like, “Hey, fascist! Catch!” [New York Times]
- In the case of a 24-year-old woman who was found dead in her room at a luxury resort in Napa last week, the gunshot wound has been determined to be self-inflicted. [Chronicle]
- Vacaville police have arrested two individuals in connection with the cold-case disappearance of 37-year-old Luther Derek Harris in May 2020, whose case was rescently reclassified as a homicide. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SF Sheriff's Department has been stepping up enforcement of a policy pertaining to jail visits, and inmates are being regularly strip-searched after they've had a meeting with someone from the outside, like a lawyer or family member. [Mission Local]
- Alas, the Lynx defeated the Valkyries Thursday, 72-53, which puts the Valkyries in the eighth seed, and set up to play the Lynx again in the WNBA playoffs. [KPIX]
- Uber is being sued by the Department of Justice over claims that it discriminates against people with physical disabilities. [Bloomberg]
- That new park we mentioned last week on Treasure Island is opening to the public on Saturday. [NBC Bay Area]
