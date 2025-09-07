A 24-year-old guest was found dead inside her room Thursday morning at Napa Valley's posh Bardessono Hotel and Spa. The death has been ruled suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing.

As SFGate reports, the victim, who was identified as Ahmyiah Iman Pinkney of Sacramento, was found dead by Napa County Sheriff’s deputies around 7:30 am Thursday inside the 5-star Yountville hotel after they received a 911 call. As the Chronicle reports, a spokesperson said two guests were booked in the room, but they were unable to provide any additional details. The spokesperson said authorities don’t believe the incident poses a threat to public safety, as KTVU reports.

The Chronicle writes that Bardessono is one of the few resorts in the country to be awarded two Michelin Keys. It’s also touted as one of the most secure and elite properties in the area — located near the renowned French Laundry, per the Chronicle.

Image: Bardessono/Facebook