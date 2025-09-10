A shooting Tuesday evening in an industrial section of San Francisco left four people with gunshot wounds, and a subsequent incident a short distance away involving a man with a gun led to an arrest.

The shooting took place around 5:48 pm on the 1500 block of Burke Avenue, as KPIX reports. Police arrived on the scene and found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Police then learned that three other victims in the shooting self-transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries has not been publicized.

The block where the shooting took place is mostly home to warehouses and an industrial park.

The 1500 block of Burke Avenue. Photo via Google Street View

An alert subsequently went out from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management about police activity on Potrero Avenue in the vicinity of 22nd Street, which is the location of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

As KPIX reports, this pertained to a separate but possibly related incident, in which police already in the area — possibly tracking down the four gunshot victims at the hospital for statements — saw a man shooting a gun on the 1000 block of Potrero Avenue at 6:30 pm, less than 45 minutes after the first incident.

Police arrested that suspect, and as the Chronicle reports, police have declined so far to link the two incidents.

A Bayview community leader, Theo Ellington, tells the paper that the neighborhood continues to feel neglected by city leadership.

"We live in this neighborhood every day, and we see the social ills and we live them,”Ellington tells the paper. "Other neighborhoods have public-safety liaisons and ambassadors … we don’t even have beat officers walking our corridor. We’re all understaffed and under-resourced."

This shooting follows a double shooting last month not far from this one, in Hunters Point, in which a 19-year-old woman was killed.

Four people were also injured in a March shooting near India Basin Waterfront Park.