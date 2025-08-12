A woman was fatally shot and a man was shot and injured in a double shooting Monday night in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 10:35 pm Monday according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers were called to the scene on the 200 block of Harbor Road, near Ingalls Street, but they say the victims actually drove to the 2200 block of Cesar Chavez Street, where they pulled over, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were a 19-year-old woman, who died from her injuries, and a 19-year-old male who survived and is reportedly in stable condition.

The shooting occurred adjacent to the Northridge Cooperative Homes housing complex, not far from Malcolm X Academy.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation, and seeking the assailant or assailants.

This was San Francisco's 15th homicide of the year to date, and only the fourth homicide to occur so far this summer. At this time last year, the city had seen 22 homicides.

Anyone with information about last night's shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.