- Three men were wounded, two of them critically, in an altercation involving a knife and a gun in North Oakland Tuesday night. According to police, a 62-year-old man and a 30-year-old man who knew each other confronted a 40-year-old man they did not know on the 5300 block of San Pablo Avenue; the latter stabbed the first two, and the 30-year-old man shot the 40-year-old. [East Bay Times]
- The billionaires are trading titles again, and Larry Ellison has overtaken Elon Musk as the richest man on the planet following a surprisingly strong earnings report from Oracle. Ellison is now worth an estimated $393 billion, compared to Musk's $385 billion. [CNN]
- A woman and a dog were found fatally shot early Tuesday inside a Santa Rosa home, on Cecilia Drive, west of 101, after neighbor said they heard gunfire. [Press Democrat]
- San Jose's Little Saigon community is demanding more police presence following a violent smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store involving around a dozen suspects on Friday, in which the 88-year-old store owner was knocked down and suffered a stroke. [KRON4]
- The deadline has been extended to January for the governor's sign-off on a $750 million state loan to tide over public transit agencies, with "parameters" and stakeholders still being worked out. [NBC Bay Area]
- A rare, giant hoodwinker sunfish washed ashore in Bodega Bay from the depths of the ocean. [Press Democrat]
- A student reportedly died on August 28 at a boarding school in Healdsburg, Rio Lindo Adventist Academy, during some sort of campuswide activity, and the community is in mourning. [Bay Area News Group]
