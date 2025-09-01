- A woman was stabbed in the lobby of her apartment building Saturday in the Civic Center/Hayes Valley area. The stabbing occurred at 4:14 pm at the Richardson Apartments at 365 Fulton Street, and the victim says she's lucky to be alive. [Chronicle]
- Three people were found dead inside an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael on Sunday morning. The victims all died of apparent gunshot wounds, but it was unclear whether the shots came from inside or outside the unit, or both, and there were bullet holes on the outside of the residence. [SFGate]
- No major Labor Day travel issues have been reported at Bay Area airports. [NBC Bay Area]
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is bragging that AI made it possible for him to cut 4,000 jobs. [KRON4]
- The fourth annual '1,000 Lights for 1,000 Lives' vigil was held outside San Francisco City Hall Sunday evening, with each light representing a life lost to a drug overdose since 2024. [KTVU]
- There have been a couple of nice beach days in SF this holiday weekend, but authorities are warning of dangerous rip currents along the coast through Monday. [KTVU]
- El Dorado County has been dealing with a growing population of mountain lions, and the big cats seem to be getting less wary of humans. [Chronicle]
Photo by Lilibeth Bustos Linares