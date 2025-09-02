- There was a possible homicide in San Francisco Saturday night, with a man found dead around 11:13 pm on the 800 block of Brannan Street in SoMa. The death reportedly occurred following a physical altercation between two people, and it's being treated as a suspicious death but few details were made publicly available. [KRON4]
- A rash of dry lightning strikes occurred across inland California Tuesday morning, sparking at least a dozen new wildfires. There were an estimated 5,000 lightning strikes, beginning around 1 am in San Luis Obispo County, with some seen around the Bay, and the heavest volume appeared around 7 am near Fresno and Stockton. [Chronicle]
- A crash Sunday night in Newark, in which alcohol was likely a factor, sent five people to the hospital and caused damage to a home. The crash between and SUV and a sedan occurred around 10:35 pm at the intersection of Cedar Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue, and the sedan careened into a home on the 5000 block of Lafayette Avenue, injuring a person inside. [KRON4]
- Police in Novato are seeking two suspects who were involved in a shooting Monday night on the 1000 block of Third Street, but police have not made it clear if there were any injuries or victims. [Bay City News]
- The exodus from Burning Man had wait times of around five and a half hours on Sunday, but by Monday those waits dropped to around two and a half hours. [Chronicle]
- A nearly 20-year-old mural in Oakland, at 41st Street and Piedmont Avenue, depicting members of the Ohlone tribe interacting with Spanish Missionaries, is slated to be removed after at least one neighbor complained that the depiction of a nude male Native American is "distasteful." [KPIX]
- After Rudy Giuliani was injured in a car accident over the weekend, President Trump announced he would award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him "the greatest mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot." [New York Times]