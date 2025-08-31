KALW has officially begun transforming the top two floors of the new Warfield Commons into its new HQ. The station will serve as the anchor tenant at the revolutionary new arts and media hub in collaboration with Community Arts Stabilization Trust (CAST).

As SFist reported in February, CAST purchased the 48,300-square-foot building at 988 Market Street for $7.3 million with the aim of “bringing the Warfield back to life as a place for collaboration, production, and creative operations,” per CAST’s website.

The new arts and media hub had its open house last weekend, and KALW officially moved in, inviting the public to catch a glimpse of the station’s new space before renovations begin.

As Broke-Ass Stuart reports, Psyched Radio has settled into its space, and the building has been activated with a variety of arts and cultural events in recent months, including the Unstaged Third Thursday series.

According to CAST’s website, KALW’s two floors make up 11,000 square feet for housing the station’s new headquarters, which will include broadcast studios, offices, classrooms, and training spaces.

The station's previous offices were located at Burton High School in Vistacion Valley. They also played host to a temporary pop-up event space at 220 Montgomery Street in the Financial District, which SFist recently visited.

CAST’s offices will occupy one floor of the building, which will also house meeting and collaboration spaces for artists and nonprofits.

Image: CAST SF

