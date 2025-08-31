In a new documentary airing on Oxygen, convicted serial killer and rapist Joseph Naso confessed to killing 26 victims, including 19-year-old Pamela Lambson on Mount Tam in 1977, originally pinned on “The Dating Game Killer” in 2011.

As reported by SFist, 91-year-old Naso, who represented himself in court, was convicted in 2013 in the murders of four Northern California women: Roxene Roggasch, 18, found near Fairfax in 1977; Carmen Colon, 22, Port Costa in 1978; Pamela Parsons, 38, Yuba County in 1993; and Tracy Tafoya, 31, Yuba County in 1994.

As KGO reports, Bill Noguera, a former death row inmate working as an undercover criminal investigator, spoke to Naso for over a decade. In a feature with Vanity Fair, Noguera said Naso referred to his so-called top 10 hit list of victims as his “Greatest Hits” out of many. He said Pamela Lambson was number six, calling her the “Girl from Berkeley.”

KGO writes that Naso told Noguera that he left the bodies of Lambson and a second victim on Mount Tamalpais. Naso said he pretended to be the Oakland A's photographer to lure Lambson into having nude photos taken, then posed her dead body against a tree.

“‘And she just drove me crazy about being an entertainer, and these photographs were because she was going to be a star, and she was dating one of the players from the A's,’” he told Noguera, via KGO. “‘So, I posed her, now she's getting all the entertainment and all the exposure she needs.’”

As Vanity Fair writes, Naso expressed irritation over Lambson’s murder being attributed to Rodney Alcala, known as the “The Dating Game Killer.” It was especially irksome to Naso that Alcala was referred to as a “professional” photographer.

As KGO reports, Naso was a father of two who coached little league and worked as a school photographer. He also photographed women pretending to be dead, including at least six of his victims before their deaths.

Noguera told Vanity Fair that he had to hold his breath around Naso due to his terrible hygiene — even outdoors.

Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer premieres on Oxygen September 13.

All previous Joseph Naso coverage on SFist.