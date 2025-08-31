- Beginning 4:00 am Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department will be removing the public’s access to its radio communications for the first time in more than 100 years. This raises concerns about transparency and accountability since the department has been marred with scandals over the past few decades. [Bay Area News Group]
- There are currently two unclaimed Powerball lottery tickets worth $1.16 million that were purchased in the Bay Area. One ticket was purchased at a 7-11 in Milpitas and the other at a Mobil gas station in Pleasant Hill. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Golden State Valkyries beat the Washington Mystics in a stellar 99-62 game Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, the team is hosting Indiana Fever in a whirlwind series of back-to-back games. [SF Standard]
- A large group of cold-water swimmers came together at Aquatic Cove Saturday to memorialize fellow Dolphin Club member Nikolas Tomasevic, who died in the water last weekend. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco’s maze-like housing system is leaving disabled families in limbo, sometimes forcing them to turn hospital rooms into makeshift homes. [El Tecolote]
- Sunnyvale was recognized for its proactive housing and zoning programs by Governor Gavin Newsom and the Department of Housing and Community Development, receiving the seventh highest score out of 65 jurisdictions and the highest in Santa Clara County. [Bay Area News Group]
- Here’s a rundown of the current situation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as its director has been pushed out, senior staff departed, and Health and Human Services is moving in. [KQED]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist