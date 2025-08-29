Pokémon catchers report for training after Friday night’s Giants-Orioles game at Oracle Park, as the team has lined up a massive “Pokémon Go Drone Show” so you can peek at giant Pikachus flying through the sky.

If you haven’t been following them lately, your slumping San Francisco Giants are suddenly not slumping anymore! They just swept the Chicago Cubs with a Jung Hoo Lee walk-off hit (you’ll enjoy it more with Korean announcers), and they are arguably back in the Wild Card race. So there are worse ways to spend your Friday night than to head down to Oracle Park for tonight’s 7:15 pm game against the Baltimore Orioles, where ticket prices are as little as $34.

The Korean Broadcast went WILD for Jung Hoo Lee's first @MLB walk-off pic.twitter.com/SqKJb1Aenp — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 29, 2025

And can we additionally entice you with the fact that after the game, there will be… a Pokémon drone show?

“Catch a Giants postgame Drone Show from your seat at Oracle Park where Pikachu will be in attendance,” the team says in a press release. “Themed with images of Pokémon GO, the skyhigh spectacle will take place after the Giants take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, August 29.”

With a 7:15 start time, we’d expect that Pokémon drone show to happen sometime around 9:30 or later.

If you speak fluent pocket-monster, you might understand what the Giants mean when they also promise an “electrifying in-game experience” with “exclusive raids in which Trainers have a chance to catch Pokémon with a Location Background,” and “Timed Research awarding exciting Pokémon encounters.”

We don’t mean to spoiler this show for anybody, but these Pokémon drone shows have happened elsewhere across the globe before. The one above is from the 2024 Pokémon World Championships. in Hawaii, and goes for more than ten minutes, as kids (and adults) yell out the names of the characters that appear. Tonight’s show after the Giants game may or may not be a similar show, but we do not expect the drones to spell out the words “Aloha” or “Honolulu” at the Oracle Park show.

It should be pointed out that the Giants say the Pokémon Go Drone Show will happen “weather permitting.” But it’s expected to be 60 degrees and clear at the time of the show, so weather is unlikely to stop the drones and the rabid cheering from Pikachu fans.

Image: PlaySkape Games via Youtube