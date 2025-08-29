Bosco sets an opening date, Shuggie's reopens with its new more ambitious menu (and low-ABV cocktails), and Souley Vegan has made a triumphant return in Oakland, all in This Week in Food.

We now have an opening date for Bosco, the Absinthe Group's new Italian spot in the former Bellota space (888 Brannan), which we first learned about two weeks ago. It's set for a September 10 opening, the Chronicle reports, and the chef is the same executive chef who opened Bellota as well as the group's other Spanish spot Barcino a few years later, Ryan McIlwraith. Chef McIlwraith's resume has recently been updated to show he has left Alora, the Embarcadero restuarant he opened two years ago, to return to the Absinthe Group. And he tells the Chronicle today that he worked with his team to whittle down a list of 50 pasta dishes to the seven or so that will be on the opening menu — including a delicious sounding lemon spaghetti with sungold tomato sauce; and a chicken tortellini in brodo. According to McIlwraith, the menu isn't so much classic Italian, "It feels San Francisco to us."

In other big restaurant news this week, Shuggie's reopens tonight, August 29, as "an immersive climate-positive dinner club celebrating whole-harvest cooking." As we reported last month, Shuggie's is dropping the "Trash Pie" from its name and dropping pizzas from the menu altogether, in order that chef David Murphy can focus on more ambitious cooking and engage with diners more meaningfully regarding his sustainable mission, and the work he's done on the restaurant's supply chain with farmers and producers. The dining room has gotten a more orange, "old Vegas glam" makeover in recent weeks, there will be weekly live jazz performances, and there is a new cocktail program utilizing fruit and vegetable scraps to create innovative low-ABV drinks. New dishes include a tuna rib crudo, a schnitzel-style wild boar chop, and a trio of off-cuts of beef. Find reservations here.

We're also just now hearing about a quaint sounding new French spot opening in Glen Park called La Cigale (679 Chenery Street). The Glen Park Merchants posted a photo from an event there, and the Chronicle reports today, it's a 14-seat, chef's-counter-only experience, focusing on food from Occitania, in Southern France. And chef-owner Joseph Magidow (formerly of Delfina and Tawla) plans to use an all-inclusive pricing model, $140 for four course, including taxes, fees, and gratuity (but not beverages). And, curiously, it won't take reservations? For just 14 seats? We'll see how this works after it opens next month.

As noted earlier this week, Handroll Project will be serving sushi handrolls no more at 18th and Guerrero. The space is pivoting to the restaurant group's smashburger concept, Hamburger Project, though the restaurant's social media has yet to provide an opening date.

Also as earlier noted, we have confirmation of the news that Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak is making a comeback at the Westin St. Francis. The new Bourbon Steak will make its debut sometime in October along with a new lobby level bar and lounge, and a new reservation-only cocktail bar from the one and only Steph Curry, called Eighth Rule. The former Clock Bar space, as we now know, is becoming a private dining room.

Over in Oakland's Jack London Square, beloved plant-based soul food spot Souley Vegan has finally reopened in a larger new location, at 101 Broadway. Tablehopper originally reported on the move back in February, but it seems the reopening has taken a little longer than expected. KPIX caught up with chef-owner Tamearra Dyson, who started the business way back in 2006 and closed her first brick-and-mortar spot in 2023 (after becoming the first vegan chef to beat Bobby Flay on his Food Network Show). "Our flavor profile is specific to New Orleans," Dyson tells KPIX. "It's a tribute to my grandfather, Jimmy Williams, who moved from Louisiana to California and took care of everybody." Souley Vegan is now in soft-opening mode, open only Friday to Sunday, and Dyson is planning a proper grand opening in the fall.

And, out in Fremont, a buzzy Los Angeles spot for dry ramen, or mazemen, has just opened, called Wadaya Mazemen & Ramen (34460 Fremont Blvd). As the Chronicle tells us, the menu offers regular tonkotsu and miso ramen, as well as "seven varieties of mazemen, with various combinations of ingredients, meats and spice levels."

Top image: New food at Shuggies, courtesy of the restaurant.