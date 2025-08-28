A man who was called out by teenage school girls and their parents after he repeatedly showed up outside a boba shop and exposed himself to them has been convicted on multiple felony counts.

It was in late January when we learned that parents in the Castro neighborhood had called the police over a nude man who had been seen touching himself inappropriately in the vicinity of teen girls. The man, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Watson, turned out to be a convicted sex offender with a 2020 conviction for indcent exposure, and a listing on the state's Megan's Law website.

He was arrested in early February.

Two 14-year-old girls had called out the man, who appeared on more than one occasion, covered in oil and nude, outside a boba tea shop (Qualitea) on 18th Street that they frequented after school. Subsequently, their parents made a complaint to the police — noting that Watson did not consort with the other nudists in the neighborhood, and was typically off on his own. He sometimes wore a sock on his junk, and more often than not was masturbating in the open.

On one occasion, on January 15, the girls said Watson had followed them toward Dolores Park.

The SF District Attorney's Office announced in a release Thursday that Watson was convicted this week on three counts of felony indecent exposure, three counts of annoying or molesting a child, and one count of stalking.

He faces up to five years in jail, once he is sentenced.

"I would like to thank the survivors for coming forward to tell their story, their parents for supporting them through the process, and the jury for their thoughtful deliberations," says Assistant District Attorney Tanisha Gooch, who prosecuted the case. "As a community, we must stand up for what’s right and report inappropriate conduct instead of turning a blind eye. Mr. Watson’s actions were very disturbing and went on for far too long. The Castro is a place where everyone should feel safe and lewd conduct will not be tolerated."

In a statement, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also thanked the jury, and said their verdict "holds Mr. Watson accountable for his reprehensible behavior."

