A man who had been called out publicly last week for exposing himself and allegedly acting lewdly around children in the Castro has now been arrested, and he indeed has a record as a sex offender.

The nudist who was allegedly not behaving as benignly as other nudists around the Castro — and who was actually acting more like your standard flasher, according to teens and their parents — has been arrested by San Francisco police.

As the Chronicle reports, 35-year-old Michael Watson was arrested today, and parents of teens who frequent the neighborhood are expressing relief.

Watson, a registered sex offender, was booked at 9:28 am Tuesday, according to SF jail records, on multiple multiple counts including indecent exposure with a prior, child molesting, and stalking.

"I know there’s a long way to go still, but I will continue to keep an eye on this matter," said one mother, Renata Becker, whose daughter helped provide evidence to police. "I still want the other parents, the neighborhoods, the schools, to know what he is doing."

Becker noted to the Chronicle that Watson has not yet been charged and bail has not been set, and he may still be released from custody soon.

The state's Megan's Law website shows a SoMa address for Watson, and notes that he was convicted in 2020 of indecent exposure, and he has charges or convictions on his record of indecent exposure with priors, and indecent exposure after illegal entry into an occupied building.

According to Becker, Watson had previously been seen lurking around 18th Street in the Castro on Wednesdays, when her 14-year-old daughter and her friends got out of classes early and would come to a boba tea shop there. She had video of Watson appearing to act like he was talking on his cellphone while standing nude on a stoop across the street.

Watson had appeared to drive into the neighborhood from elsewhere, and was spotted on more than one occasion this month by the girls. He was not seen consorting with the other nudists who appear on sunnier days in the neighborhood, but was always on his own.

It's not clear what the molesting allegation is linked to.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images