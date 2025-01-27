Some parents of children who attend school in the Castro neighborhood say that a man who may be a registered sex offender has been oiling himself up and repeatedly exposing himself to teen girls in the neighborhood.

Separate from the usual crowd of nudists who gather and often sun themselves on the sidewalks in the neighborhood, parents say a lone man has been coming to the neighborhood alone and specifically targeting children to see him in the buff, wearing only a sock — and sometimes touching himself inappropriately.

The man has reportedly been spotted multiple times in the same area on 18th Street, near a boba tea shop where teen girls gather on Wednesday afternoons when they are let out of classes early.

As the Chronicle reports, one parent, Renata Becker, filed a police report last week about the man, however he has not yet faced any consequences or arrest by police. With the report, she submitted video evidence of the man standing on a stoop touching himself and appearing to talk on the phone.

Becker, her teen daughter, and her daughters friend reportedly told police about the man standing across the street and watching them on Wednesday, January 22. Police questioned the man, but he claimed he had come to visit a friend who lived nearby, and he was waiting there for his friend.

SFPD officers reportedly told Becker she should file for a stay-away order if she wants to keep the man off this block. Police say they lack probable cause to make an arrest.

"I’m furious that the police refuse to arrest this guy," says David Becker, the husband of Renata and the father of a 14-year-old girl, speaking to the Chronicle. "It’s just unbelievable to me that they leave it up to the parents, or the children in this case, to fend for themselves."

Some parents spoke to the Chronicle saying they had located a person they thought to be the same man in the local sex offender registry, but that has not been confirmed by police.

The nudists in the Castro are perceived to be mostly gay, and tend to gather in pairs or trios on the street.

Last July, a couple of the well-known nudists were part of a physical altercation with a man who was a known troublemaker in the neighborhood, and who was allegedly threatening a Brazilian tourist with a blowtorch.

Top image: Photo via Google Street View