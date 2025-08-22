A seven-month-old infant was reported missing by his mother last week, kidnapped outside of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in San Bernardino County. The case has grown stranger, and now both the child's parents have been arrested.

Rebecca Haro stopped cooperating with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after, while under questioning, investigators pointed out inconsistencies with the story she told about the August 14 kidnapping of baby Emmanuel Haro. She claimed that she had been assaulted and knocked unconscious by a male suspect outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods in Yucaipa, and that her infant had been kidnapped.

According to Haro's story, told to local TV reporters, she had dropped off her husband and two other children at a local park and went to the store to purchase a mouth guard for her older son. On the way, she said she could smell that baby Emmanuel needed changing. So when she parked, she took the baby out of the car and laid him on the ground to change him. That's when, she said, a stranger's voice said, "Hola," and she was knocked unconscious.

Haro had a black eye appearing before news cameras.

A press release from the sheriff's office, issued on Saturday, noted the inconsistencies in Haro's story, and said she had declined to continue the interview with investigators.

The SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division said earlier this week that they were "unable to rule out foul play in the disappearance of Emmanuel."

On Sunday, multiple news outlets reported that Jake Haro, the boy's father, had a June 2023 felony conviction for child cruelty stemming from a 2018 case out of Hemet, involving a daughter from a previous relationship. That girl, now seven years old, suffered severe trauma as a 10-week-old infant, as the Orange County Reporter reports, with broken bones, and a brain hemmorhage, which doctors concluded were consistent with abuse. At age seven, she remains unable to speak or walk, and is blind, according to her adoptive mother, a cousin of Jake Haro's ex-wife, speaking to News Nation.

Vanessa Haro, Jake Haro's ex-wife, was also convicted in the case.

Adding to the sinister nature of the case, local news station KESQ reported that Rebecca Haro is the sister of James Beushausen, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Palm Springs in 2017.

As Bay Area News Group reports, investigators in San Bernardino County obtained a search warrant for Jake and Rebecca Haro's Cabazon home and seized their electronic devices. Both were arrested Friday morning on suspicion of murder, though the whereabouts of Emmanuel Haro, or his remains, are unknown.

"Investigators will continue their search for seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro," the sheriff's office said Friday.