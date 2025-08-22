We are now at the point where ICE agents are apparently arresting and detaining US citizens, as a San Francisco native became the third US citizen ICE agents have arrested this month in SF, though she was released on Thursday.

There was another skirmish between ICE agents and protesters at the SF immigration court at 630 Sanasome Street on Wednesday, and the ICE agents pepper-sprayed the protesters and arrested one person for allegedly rowdy behavior. Mission Local pointed out this arrest was the third US citizen ICE has arrested in SF for protesting just this month, and by Thursday, Mission Local had identified the person arrested as being named “Angélica,” describing her as “a trans woman from an immigrant family.”

SF assistant chief public defender Angela Chan told Mission Local that it was (previously) “unheard of” for agents to detain a US citizen at an ICE facility. Chan said that there are "extremely specific circumstances” in which ICE can detain a US citizen, saying, “They must witness a federal felony offense in front of them while engaging in immigration-related enforcement and have completed requisite training.”

But after one day in custody, Angélica was released, and NBC Bay Area now identifies her as San Francisco native Angie Guerrero. And the KTVU video above has footage of the fracas and arrest (from a distance), plus footage of the crowd applauding when Guerrero was released on Thursday afternoon.

"I was shipped back and forth between a bunch of different agencies," Guerrero told NBC Bay Area after being released. "For a while I was afraid that I was going to be taken somewhere like Louisiana because they have been taking citizens and non-citizens alike all across the country."

Guerrero is apparently a member of the union SEIU 1021, which would indicate she’s some sort of service employee. Members of that union rallied outside the federal building before Angie's release, along with Guerrero’s family.

"The people get secretly transferred somewhere else without the families knowing where they are and even sometimes shipped out of the country," her father Ernest Guerrero told KTVU. "So, that has happened. As a parent, you're rushing toward all those possibilities."

While she’s been released from custody, Angie Guerrero is not out of the woods. According to Mission Local, Guerrero has been charged with two misdemeanors; destruction of property, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer. She has a court date scheduled for sometime in September.

Image: WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: ICE and other federal agents take a delivery driver into custody at Union Station on August 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)