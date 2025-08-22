It’s still not clear what Kamala Harris’s next act will be after losing the 2024 election, but for now she’s on a book tour, promoting her apparent behind-the-scenes account of her three-month presidential campaign called 107 Days.

It may strike you as the perfect encapsulation of how feckless and ineffective high-ranking Democratic Party figures have become that instead of leading some kind of actual policy fight against President Trump, Kamala Harris is instead publishing a book and going on a book tour, per the Chronicle, possibly with large corporate logos behind her at her speaking engagements, as seen in the image above. But Harris’s upcoming book 107 Days may offer political junkies some genuine, behind-the-scenes insights into her three-month campaign sprint that started once Biden finally dropped out of the race, and maybe it will have some newsworthy revelations.

Harris’s book, 107 Days, comes out September 23, and publisher Simon & Schuster says it “takes you inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before.” The book tour begins in New York City on September 24, and Harris’s San Francisco stop is Sunday, October 5 at the Masonic.

“Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey,” Harris said in July when announcing the book. “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what it will take to move forward.”

Kamala followers are well aware that she is declining to run for California governor, a race that seemed hers to lose because of her very high name recognition. In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert three weeks ago, she indicated she wouldn’t be running for any office anytime soon

“For now, I don’t want to go back in the system,” she told Colbert. “I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.”

Tickets for Kamala Harris’s SF book tour stop are on sale now, ranging from $141 to $507. According to the Chronicle, “Each ticket includes a copy of the book, and VIP meet-and-greet packages are available.”

Image: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 09: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the HumanX AI Conference 2025 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference)