- Today's the day that Tap and Ride begins on BART, with any credit or debit car now usable to tap at the fare gates. People will need to get used to separating their Clipper cards, if they still have them, and not tapping their entire wallets, if they want to still use Clipper. [BART]
- Thieves targeted two banks in Oakland's Chinatown early this morning in a smash-and-grab heist. Around 4:20 am Wednesday, surveillance video shows a U-Haul being used to smash the front of the banks, and apparently make off with their ATM machines. [KTVU]
- California Republican state legislators filed an emergency petition Tuesday with the state's Supreme Court to put a redistricting effort led by Governor Gavin Newsom on hold. [KPIX]
- Following the opening day of a 10-day hearing before the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Monday to determine if there is cause for her removal, Sheriff Christina Corpus gave nearly seven hours of testimony Tuesday, continuing to deny various allegations against her. [KTVU]
- Both United Airlines and Delta Airlines are facing class action lawsuits accusing them of upcharging for window seats that aren't really window seats. [Chronicle]
- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says there's a plan to paint the border wall black, so that it will be too hot to climb (except at night when most people might try?), and this was Trump's brilliant idea. [Associated Press]
- A Justin Bieber impersonator was able to fake his way into performing onstage at the Wynn Las Vegas's XS nightclub on Saturday, duping the DJ, Gryffin, and the bar staff and running up a $10,000 bar tab in the process. [The Cut]
Photo by Michael Kahn