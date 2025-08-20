A fire tore through several homes in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood Wednesday morning, and three people required rescue, including one who was injured jumping from a window.

The fire began around 6 am Wednesday at a three-story home on the 1300 block of 47th Avenue, near Irving Street. The blaze rose to two alarms, and soon two adjacent, two-story homes were also involved.

The San Francisco Fire Department initially reported that they had rescued three individuals, one of whom was in critical condition, as well as one cat.

Fire Chief Dean Crispin explained in a video that the person listed in critical condition had jumped from a rear window into the backyard of one of the homes, and they "have now been downgraded to stable, thankfully."

The cat ended up succumbing to its injuries.

Crispin explained that the balloon-frame construction of the first residence causes rapid fire spread vertically, and firefighters continued extinguishing the blaze long after it was deemed under control.

The two other people who sustained injuries were evaluated at the scene and declined hospitalization.