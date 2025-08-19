Local:

A week-old infant who was recently reported missing in San Francisco has been found, and is apparently safe. While this is a relief, there are still plenty of questions about the baby and the 33-year-old mother Kenisha Davis, and Child Protective Services is reportedly still investigating this case. [ KRON4 ]

ESPN has canceled its upcoming Spike Lee-directed docuseries Da Saga of Colin Kaepernick, citing "certain creative differences," and not elaborating any further. The Chronicle's Scott Ostler speculates this is capitulation to Trump, considering the documentary is already filmed and in the can, and ESPN needs federal regulatory approval for their purchase in a stake of the NFL.

San Francisco-based developer Prado Group is looking to potentially build 300 homes at the Macy's site in Corte Madera, after that particular Macy's closed this past March. The site is inside the Village at Corte Madera shopping center on Redwood Highway, though Macy's has technically not even sold the property yet.

National:

The White House is launching a TikTok account, which kind of indicates that forced sale of TikTok to US ownership is probably never going to happen. [ Reuters ]

Trump is making noise (on Truth Social) that he’s going to ban mail-in balloting, and try to take vote-counting capabilities away from individual states. [ New Republic ]

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s counting on Trump to help him in his underdog quest to defeat NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in the November election. [NY Times]

Video:

We raved about Diana Ross’s Stern Grove performance this Sunday, though we noted there were some sound issues. Well, video of those issues has surfaced (until Youtube maybe takes it down?), and the trouble starts around the 2:40 mark. And then Ms. Ross makes the funny analogy about how her cordless microphones are “like this AI stuff” and “these cars running around with no drivers.”

Image: SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the New York Jets at Levi Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Jets defeated the 49ers 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)