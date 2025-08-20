Talk about getting the Maxx for the minimum! The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 16 people for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 worth of TJ Maxx merchandise, and then reselling it at flea markets.

Stealing large volumes of retail items and then selling them on the street is not just a San Francisco phenomenon. Down in San Jose and Santa Clara County, KTVU reports that sheriff’s deputies have busted an alleged theft ring made up of 16 suspects whom authorities say stole $380,000 worth merchandise from various TJ Maxx stores across Santa Clara County.

Thus far, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says they’ve recovered $380,000 in TJ Maxx merchandise from four homes and a storage unit that they’ve raided. So the actual dollar amount of the stolen merchandise is likely much higher, and the 16 suspects overall are suspected of pulling off at least 80 total TJ Maxx heist operations.

“In May, TJ Maxx investigators alerted the Sheriff’s Office to an organized group targeting multiple store locations across the Bay Area, sometimes committing thefts several times a day,” the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “The stolen merchandise was believed to be resold at flea markets in San Jose.”

Thus far, eight of the 16 suspects have been arrested or taken into custody. One suspect whose home was raided had $225,000 in allegedly stolen TJ Maxx merch laying around the house, and sheriff’s deputies also seized illegal drugs from that home.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for eight more suspects (seen above) several of whose names have not yet been determined. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact contact sheriff’s office detectives by emailing [email protected].

Related: Thieves Are Obsessed With The Berkeley North Face Outlet Store [SFist]

Image: Naomi D via Yelp