A 26-year-old San Francisco man is in jail after being charged with 24 counts including second-degree commercial burglary and petty theft, in connection with 21 separate incidents at Walgreens and CVS stores.

The SF District Attorney's Office on Wednsday announced the arrest and arraignment of 26-year-old Miles Thomas. Thomas was arraigned Tuesday after being charged in connection with 21 retail theft incidents that occurred between May 2024 and March 6, 2025.

All of these alleged incidents occurred at three stores: the Walgreens at 1201 Taraval Street, the Walgreens at 1344 Stockton Street in Chinatown, and the CVS store at 701 Portola Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Thomas "almost exclusively stole dental hygiene products," and he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in each of two of the incidents.

In an August 28, 2024 incident at the Chinatown Walgreens, Thomas is "alleged to have stolen multiple items and pushed an employee out of the way who was trying to stop him." He later returned to the same store and allegedly pushed another employee who attempted to recover merchandise from him.

Employees described Thomas as always wearing distinctive sunglasses, and typically carrying a skateboard.

"Prolific thieves wreak havoc on our retail businesses and our communities," said SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "My office will continue to do everything we can to put a stop to these brazen acts by taking action to ensure that there is accountability, and thieves understand that they will face consequences."

Prosecutors successfully argued that Thomas should be held in custody pending trial, and a judge ruled, with prejudice, that no bail would be set.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 21.

Photo via Google Street View