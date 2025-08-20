Local:
- Single-driver electric vehicle drivers with those EV stickers will no longer be able to use carpool lanes after September 30. They've had a pretty long run, with this program dating back to 1999, but the Trump administration has basically killed off the program. [NBC Bay Area]
- A scheduled August auction of the in-receivership SF Centre mall has been postponed yet again, for the seventh time, leaving the half-empty mall in continued limbo. [Chronicle]
- As happens many years, a person in South Lake Tahoe has been diagnosed with bubonic plague, after being bitten by an infected flea. [KTVU]
National:
- Conditions are deteriorating for the North Carolina coast as Hurricane Erin, now a Category 2 storm, passes by about 50 miles off the coast. The storm's outermost bands are causing wind and rainfall, but the worst impacts will likely be from storm surges and big waves. [CNN]
- The Texas House has approved those gerrymandered redistricting maps, falling in line with Trump, and the State Senate will vote on them Thursday. [New York Times]
- As happened last year, there's an ongoing summer uptick in COVID appearing in wastewater nationally — especially in Texas! — but researchers say this year's summer wave is a milder wave. [New York Times]
Video:
- Behold this hard-hitting KPIX report about San Francisco's goth scene circa 1998, centered around the club at 11th and Folsom (no longer there, alas) called The Catacombs — which doesn't seem to be the same thing as this notorious gay leather club that existed about 15 years prior just down the block, with the same name.
Top image: Photo by Aamy Dugiere