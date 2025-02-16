Local thieves seem to be attracted to the Berkeley North Face Outlet store like moths to a flame, so much so that the store has given up on reporting the incidents. A brief perusal of the prolific Berkeley Scanner yields a list of several such thieves who can’t seem to quit Berkeley's North Face Outlet store, returning multiple times.

KRON4 notes that quick access to the freeway is one of the factors that makes this particular location so alluring. Additionally, The North Face’s status as an enduring streetwear staple globally has made the brand popular among thieves since the ‘90s.

The store's most creative theft suspect to date is 29-year-old Brezjana Wilson, who was allegedly captured on surveillance footage last year pulling a Mission Impossible-style feat by rappelling from a skylight into the store. Wilson and two accomplices allegedly stole ten iPhones and merchandise valued at $20,000. Wilson, who was arrested last month, was filmed allegedly breaking into the store’s office with a screwdriver, which enabled police to lift her DNA and place her at the scene.

Two of the skylights at Berkeley's North Face Outlet store through which police say Brezjana Wilson rappelled. Jin K./Yelp

The most prolific Berkeley North Face Outlet store theft suspect is likely 30-year-old Maljanae Williams, the alleged ringleader of San Francisco’s Rainbow Crew, who police say hit the outlet store five times, carrying out $54,000 worth of "grab and run" style thefts over the span of a year. Police have linked Williams to more than 50 cases across multiple jurisdictions, counties, and states.

32-year-old Alex Massie might be the most brazen suspect to hit the outlet store — twice in one day — back in 2023, once in the early afternoon and once in the evening. Massie's haul was valued at $5,500.

Cover image: Sherri W/Yelp