Let’s face it, the WNBA has a dildo problem, as fans have tossed lime-green dildo onto the court during games three times in the last ten days. But the Bay Area’s WNBA franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, are doing their best to change the subject and generate some non-dildo-related publicity. And they’re doing it with… a giant purple egg?

With a suspicous egg appearing here at Chase Center, we brought in a wildlife expert to weigh in.



He says we should keep an eye on it, so we’re asking The Bay to join us for Bird Watchers Night on Monday, Aug. 11.



We have binoculars for the whole building, thanks to @DoorDash! pic.twitter.com/wXXFRl8T6H — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 7, 2025



KGO reports that a giant, four-foot-tall, purple egg “appeared” outside the Chase Center Thursday morning. And while this is clearly all some team marketing stunt, the Valkyries organization is sending out press releases claiming this is a real biological egg.

"This is a very large egg. An ostrich egg is probably 10 inches at best, eight inches. This is five feet," wildlife expert Kenny Elvin told KGO, clearly knowing that this is all a joke. "I've looked at it, I've smelled it, I've listened to it. It definitely has a heartbeat. It could hatch. It could hatch."

More of this story came together at about 2 pm Thursday, when the Valkyries sent out a press release more or less acknowledging that this is all some marketing nonsense. It’s leading up to a Monday night promotion called “‘Bird Watchers Night’ Presented By Doordash” for that evening’s game against the Connecticut Sun. Per that release, “All fans will receive binoculars, courtesy of DoorDash.”

The egg is a teaser for a reveal coming on Monday at the Valkyries game against the Connecticut Sun.



All fans will receive binoculars for the “Bird Watchers Night” https://t.co/meuksePyq9 — Mia Wachtel (@miawachtel) August 7, 2025

But the Chronicle points out what is exceedingly obvious — it’s a mascot. Some manner of bird-themed mascot is going to come out of that egg on Monday night.

As the Chronicle notes, “the team has yet to unveil an official mascot, despite holding tryouts for the position earlier this year.”

Either way, the Valkyries say they are going to put up a livestream of that egg hatching, though that link has not yet been made public. But we are going to sy with pretty high confidence that the egg will hatch shortly before Monday night’s 7 pm tip-off.

