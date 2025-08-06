Not one but two Golden State Valkyries games have been disrupted by fans throwing dildos onto the court in the past week, and a third WNBA dildo-tossing incident Tuesday night has the league talking about stiff penalties.

Last Thursday in our Day Around the Bay news writeup, we noted the curious incident that someone threw a dildo onto the court in the final minute of a Golden State Valkyries-Atlanta Dream WNBA game. (The game was in Atlanta, not here.) An official timeout was called, and befuddled announcers referred to it “the object,” “something that flew from a fan onto the court,” “a lime-green...item.” The Chronicle reports that the alleged Atlanta dildo-thrower was arrested on Saturday.

Here's the Golden State Valkyries' broadcast reaction to the dildo thrown on the court.



"When you have a lime-green...item... just kinda fly..." pic.twitter.com/6bLiQkbtTu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2025



This is still objectively funny, and Las Vegas Aces guard Kierstan Bell saw fit to make light of it in a tweet.

Damn how my shit get there 🤨 https://t.co/hACK4OqyFe — KB 🦍 (@Dotmug_330) July 30, 2025



But it happened again three days later at another Valkyries game, this time in Chicago against the Chicago Sky.



And now KPIX is reporting that a third dildo was thrown onto the court in Tuesday night’s LA Sparks-Indiana Fever game in Los Angeles. That makes three WNBA dildo-throwings in one week (and all of them lime green), so we have a trend here.

🚨 WNBA DILDO MADNESS



The infamous green dildo strikes again! Dildo #3 makes a hilarious cameo, stealing the show at a WNBA game.



Only entertainment in town! #GreenDildo pic.twitter.com/BdDLwfiQrs — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) August 6, 2025



Tuesday night’s incident comes on the heels of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham actually having to implore fans on Twitter to “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.” There is some speculation that Tuesday’s dildo-toss was actually targeting Cunningham for making that statement.

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 2, 2025



The WNBA said in a statement to KPIX that "The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

This may be a prank rooted in sexism, and people are still learning to cope with the idea of women being good at sports. But the tradition of throwing dildos actually originates in men’s sports.

Fans of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills have notoriously thrown dildos onto the field multiple times, in a tradition that seemingly dates back to 2016. Internet memesters have referred to it as “the Bildo.”

We will note that the Valkyries won both of those road games where a fan threw a dildo on the court, so maybe it is something of a good luck charm for them. And the Valkyries are the same organization that uses the obvious double-entendre marketing motto of “Put your V’s up,” so it may be that they've strapped themselves on to the demographic that likes lewd sex jokes.

Image: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Laeticia Amihere #3 of the Golden State Valkyries reacts during the game against Chicago Sky in the second quarter at Wintrust Arena on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)