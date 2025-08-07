Great news for fans of Taco Bell and/or alcohol, as a booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina is coming to Fisherman’s Wharf, in the former Chipotle space in the Anchorage Square shopping center.

The Bay Area has long held the conceit that we have “the world's most beautiful Taco Bell” on the oceanfront in Pacifica. Though that location is technically not a normal Taco Bell, but the offshoot called Taco Bell Cantina that purports to offer “a unique menu, upscale restaurant design and specialty alcoholic beverages.” There is also one one of these Taco Bell Cantina locations right near Oracle Park.

But hold onto your chalupa, because the SF Business Times reports that another Taco Bell Cantina is coming to Fisherman’s Wharf, likely later this year. The new SF Taco Bell Cantina will be in Fisherman’s Wharf’s Anchorage Square shopping center, and will occupy the two spaces that formerly held a Chipotle and an Auntie Anne’s.

If you’re not familiar, Taco Bell Cantinas serve beer, wine and "Twisted Freezes" frozen cocktails, and they generally have more "upscale" decor and furniture compared to a standard Taco Bell.

The move comes after LA-based real estate firm BH Properties acquired Anchorage Square shopping center in 2023.

“BH is making substantial investments in Anchorage Square and transforming it into a premiere destination in the Wharf that appeals to tourists and locals,” CBRE realtor Alex Sagues told the Business Times. “We have a lot more exciting news to come on the project.”

Per the Business Times, BH Properties has put in permit applications for “new awnings and digital signage, refreshed storefronts and improvements to the central courtyard area.”

The Chronicle reports that the new Fisherman’s Wharf Taco Bell Cantina is expected to open “between late November and early December” of this year.

Image: Joan T via Yelp