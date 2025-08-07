Local:
- As SF gets set to rezone much of the city, particularly on the west side, the city is starting to send notices to residents by mail. Though as 48 Hills notes, these notices do not mention the strong likelihood of small businesses being displaced as a result of their buildings being demolished to build taller housing. [48 Hills]
- A Cache Creek casino in Yolo County had a tuberculosis exposure, and is warning patrons that they may have been exposed. The casino did not say how many patrons who were there had the airborne disease tuberculosis, nor when the exposure may have occurred. [KTVU]
- The sale of Philz Coffee to a private equity firm has closed, and while employees who owned stock have seen it rendered worthless, all employees will be getting some sort of “thank you bonus.” The company has not indicated the size of these bonuses, but they will vary by employee rank. [Mission Local]
National:
- Meta says that WhatsApp has taken down 6.8 million accounts linked to “criminal scam centers” that they suspect were affiliated with organized crime. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Israeli government is barreling forward with plans for a full military takeover of Gaza, and well, so much for that supposed ceasefire. [NY Times]
- A federal judge ordered a two-week pause on construction at Trump’s so-called Alligator Alcatraz detention center, but mostly just for environmental reasons. [Politico]
Video:
- Little baby elephant frolicking in the bath? Little baby elephant frolicking in the bath.
What a little darling enjoying his bath 😍🐘 pic.twitter.com/vvsgoL7z2r— Nature is Phenomenal (@AnimalGeoLife) August 6, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist