You can still catch this weekend’s Outside Lands sets of Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, Doja Cat, and a lot more, even if you’re not going to Outside Lands, as the festival will be livestreaming those sets on Twitch and Amazon Prime.

We’re just a day away from this year’s Outside Lands Festival in Golden Gate Park, and we learned a couple weeks back that this year’s festival will once again be livestreamed all three days on Amazon Prime and Twitch. Though that announcement did not detail exactly which acts would be livestreamed this year.



But now we know. Outside Lands just announced which 2025 acts will be livestreamed, and the free (on Twitch) livestreams do indeed include most of the headliners, though not Beck. Yet even if you’re not going to Outside Lands, you can still catch Friday’s sets from Doja Cat, John Summit, and, Doechii, Saturday’s performances by Tyler, The Creator and Vampire Weekend, and Sunday’s sets from Hozier and Anderson .Paak.

The livestream, sponsored by Airheads and Levi’s, kicks off at 1:30 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The streams will last until the headliners complete their sets around 10 pm PT all three days.

People may notice that the livestream schedule does not include Beck (with a symphony orchestra), nor Gesaffelstein, Jamie xx, or Ludacris. That’s just how it goes — you never get every single act at a festival on that festival’s livestream.

But the livestream schedule does include Big Freedia’s Sunday show with the SF Gay Men's Chorus (1:15 - 2 pm). And that one is certainly interesting, because… New Orleans bounce music with a vocal chorus? Like, how is that even going to work? Though both acts are consistently outstanding, we’re sure they’ve figured it out, and it will be worth tuning in for.

As a reminder, though, in-person Outside Lands tickets are still available. Three-day General Admission tickets are $539, single-day General Admission is $235 for all three days. Single-day VIP tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday, though Sunday VIP tickets are still available for $599.

Okay, homebodies, your Outside Lands 2025 livestream can be found below (though they have not announced the early afternoon schedule):

Friday, August 8

MARINA (5:20 pm)

Still Woozy (5:30 pm)

Doechii (7 pm)

John Summit (8:35 pm)

Doja Cat (8:30 pm)

Saturday, August 9

Wallows (5:20 pm)

Royel Otis (6:55 pm)

Gracie Abrams (6:55 pm)

Vampire Weekend (8:35 pm)

Tyler, The Creator (8:40 pm)

Sunday, August 10

Big Freedia with the SF Gay Men's Chorus (1:15 pm)

BigXthaPlug (5:15 pm)

Glass Animals (6:30 pm)

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals (8:40 pm)

Hozier (8:15 pm)

Image: Josh Stansfield, SFist